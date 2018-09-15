Erlin had a solid start against the Rangers on Friday, going 5.1 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) and six hits while striking out six despite being tagged with the loss.

It was a solid bounce-back effort for Erlin as he'd allowed 18 runs over his last 18 innings, encompassing four starts. Overall, Erlin lowered his ERA to 4.27 to go with a solid 1.14 WHIP. Erlin will take the hill again against the Giants on Wednesday.