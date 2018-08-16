Padres' Robbie Erlin: Quality start in no-decision
Erlin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Angels, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out two over six innings.
It was a solid enough outing for Erlin, who, despite striking out just two and allowing eight hits (all singles), delivered a third straight start with two or fewer earned runs and either zero or one walk.The lefty has served primarily out of the bullpen for San Diego this season, but with Eric Lauer (forearm) on the shelf, Erlin appears to be in line for another turn through the rotation, which would come Tuesday in Colorado.
