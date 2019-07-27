Padres' Robbie Erlin: Recalled from minors
Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
Erlin will provide the Padres with bullpen coverage after the team deployed five different relievers during Friday's extra-innings loss. Across 27 big-league appearances this season, Erlin owns a 4.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB in 36.2 innings. Logan Allen was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

