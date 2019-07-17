Erlin was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Erlin made three appearances during his most recent run with the Padres, compiling a 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB across five innings. Eric Lauer, who is scheduled to start Friday against the Cubs, was reinstated from the bereavement list in a corresponding move.

