Erlin was sent to High-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday rather than Triple-A El Paso as initially reported.

The assignment is clearly not purely for baseball reasons, as Erlin hasn't played at the High-A level since 2011. The reason is likely geographical, as the Padres can have Erlin on hand in southern California rather than all the way out in Texas. That could suggest that his return to the big leagues is imminent.