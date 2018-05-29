Erlin tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in relief Monday during the Padres' 7-2 loss to the Marlins. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out three.

Erlin has been lit up for 12 runs (11 earned) in seven innings over two spot starts this season, but he has been exceptional when summoned out of the bullpen. Over his 14 relief appearances, Erlin has submitted a 1.57 ERA and 23:2 K:BB over 28.2 innings, production that may make the Padres reluctant to try him out in the rotation in the near future. With three other stretched-out relief options on hand in Matt Strahm, Bryan Mitchell and Phil Hughes, the Padres will have other options to turn to for spot starts should injuries continue to hit the rotation.