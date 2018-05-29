Padres' Robbie Erlin: Shines in return to bullpen
Erlin tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in relief Monday during the Padres' 7-2 loss to the Marlins. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out three.
Erlin has been lit up for 12 runs (11 earned) in seven innings over two spot starts this season, but he has been exceptional when summoned out of the bullpen. Over his 14 relief appearances, Erlin has submitted a 1.57 ERA and 23:2 K:BB over 28.2 innings, production that may make the Padres reluctant to try him out in the rotation in the near future. With three other stretched-out relief options on hand in Matt Strahm, Bryan Mitchell and Phil Hughes, the Padres will have other options to turn to for spot starts should injuries continue to hit the rotation.
More News
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Expected to return to bullpen•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Gets rocked in spot start•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Tabbed for spot start Monday•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Expected to start Monday•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Option for Monday spot start?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...