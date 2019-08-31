Padres' Robbie Erlin: Sloppy in relief
Erlin pitched two relief innings, allowing five runs on eight hits in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.
He entered the game with the Padres trailing 3-1, but the Giants rallied twice off Erlin to put the game well out of reach. Since his recall from Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13, the southpaw has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 15 hits across nine innings while striking out only three batters. He owns a 5.26 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 49.2 big-league innings this season.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....