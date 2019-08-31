Erlin pitched two relief innings, allowing five runs on eight hits in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.

He entered the game with the Padres trailing 3-1, but the Giants rallied twice off Erlin to put the game well out of reach. Since his recall from Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 13, the southpaw has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 15 hits across nine innings while striking out only three batters. He owns a 5.26 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 49.2 big-league innings this season.