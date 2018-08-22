Padres' Robbie Erlin: Strikes out six in win
Erlin (3-3) struck out six and walked zero in a win over the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings.
Making his fourth consecutive start -- and sixth on the year -- Erlin recorded a season-high six strikeouts and was relieved after throwing just 60 pitches (42 for strikes). The lefty has a 3.46 ERA in 33 appearances and has registered 65 strikeouts against just eight walks in 80.2 innings this season. Should he remain in the rotation he'll next face off against the Dodgers in a start in Los Angeles.
