Padres' Robbie Erlin: Suffers loss
Erlin (0-1) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk across two innings while taking a loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Starting on short notice because Chris Paddack was scratched with a neck issue, Erlin was never expected to pitch deep into this game. His 41 pitches was his most in an appearance since April 9; it was just unfortunate it took him that many pitches to record six outs. Erlin didn't pitch poorly, but he took the loss since he exited with a deficit, and the Padres never tied the game again. Erlin is 0-1 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 24.1 innings over 16 appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...