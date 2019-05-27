Erlin (0-1) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk across two innings while taking a loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Starting on short notice because Chris Paddack was scratched with a neck issue, Erlin was never expected to pitch deep into this game. His 41 pitches was his most in an appearance since April 9; it was just unfortunate it took him that many pitches to record six outs. Erlin didn't pitch poorly, but he took the loss since he exited with a deficit, and the Padres never tied the game again. Erlin is 0-1 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 24.1 innings over 16 appearances this season.