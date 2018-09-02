Padres' Robbie Erlin: Surrenders four earned
Erlin (3-5) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.
Erlin had no trouble getting through three innings, but allowed the first four batters to reach base in the fourth inning to account for three of his earned runs. His last start followed a similar pattern as he had allowed only three baserunners heading into the fifth inning against the Dodgers on Sunday, but went on to surrender four earned runs. That isn't particularly surprising given Erlin's role has been predominantly out of the bullpen this season, though it does call into question his potential effectiveness as a traditional starter, at least for the remainder of this season.
