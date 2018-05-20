Padres' Robbie Erlin: Tabbed for spot start Monday
Erlin will start Monday against the Nationals.
The Padres' banged-up rotation at present time will lead to Erlin making his second spot start of the season Monday. He's pitched just one inning since May 14 so he should be fresh and ready to face a tough Nationals lineup. Erlin lasted just 3.0 innings in his lone other start and was tagged for four earned runs in that outing, so owners looking for a pitcher to stream ought to look elsewhere.
