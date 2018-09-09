Erlin (3-6) took the loss Saturday against the Reds, allowing seven runs on eight hits across three innings.

Erlin didn't issue a walk or record a strikeout in this one. The southpaw actually retired the Reds in order in the first and third innings, but a seven-run second inning, which was capped by a Joey Votto grand slam, left him with his third straight losing decision. Erlin now has a lackluster 6.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts across seven starts (34 innings) since joining the rotation at the beginning of August. Next up is a home start against the Rangers.