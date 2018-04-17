Erlin (0-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over just three innings in a loss Monday against the Dodgers.

Erlin was unlikely to go deep into this game regardless of how well he pitched, as he fills a swingman role in San Diego's bullpen and hadn't gone longer than 3.2 innings all year. After he needed 70 pitches to get through three frames, with a three-run home run allowed to boot, Erlin's day was definitely done. Expect him to return to the bullpen with Luis Perdomo returning from suspension.

