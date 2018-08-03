Erlin (2-3) earned the victory Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in five innings while striking out four batters in the 6-1 win over the Cubs.

Erlin made his first start since May 21, performing in a bullpen role since allowing six runs to Washington in that outing. Despite facing a tough opponent, the 27-year-old southpaw probably had his best outing of the season Thursday. The only run he allowed was a fifth-inning RBI groundout from Cubs starter Mike Montgomery. Erlin should stick in the rotation for now with Luis Perdomo (shoulder) expected to miss some time on the disabled list. He'll take a 3.34 ERA into Milwaukee on Wednesday.