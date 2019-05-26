Erlin will start Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Scheduled starter Chris Paddack was a late scratch due to a neck issue, pushing Erlin into the starting role. Erlin has a 3.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB this season, but will likely have a limited pitch count given he hasn't exceeded 40 pitches in an appearance since April 9. It seems likely to be a bullpen day for the Padres, while the newly recalled Luis Perdomo could be used to help cover some innings.

