The Padres have selected Snelling with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Snelling, a 6-foot-3 musclebound southpaw from Nevada, is one of the top lefties from the prep ranks in this year's pitching-light class. His spike curve and strong control are the highlights of his scouting report. Snelling's fastball has ticked up to the low-to-mid-90s, but his changeup lags behind. There's a lot of risk here, given how far away he is from the majors and his incomplete repertoire.