Snelling has a 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 23:14 K:BB in 28 innings across six starts for Double-A San Antonio.

The youngest qualified pitcher at Double-A, Snelling was excellent in his first three starts (1.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 15:7 K:BB in 13.2 IP) but he's allowed 21 hits while walking seven and striking out eight in 14.1 innings over his last three starts. On the bright side, the young southpaw has thrown five-plus innings in back-to-back starts and he's a level or two ahead of most 20-year-old pitching prospects.