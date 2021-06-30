Hassell is hitting .282/.371/.453 with four home runs and 18 steals across 44 games for Low-A Lake Elsinore.

The No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft, Hassell is off to a strong start in pro ball, especially considering that he's two years younger than the average player in the Low-A West league. He's 18-for-19 on the basepaths, and his 12.4 percent walk rate is indicative of a quality approach at the plate. The only thing missing is big-time power, as Hassell is more of a line-drive hitter, but that'll still play in fantasy if he continues stealing bases.