Stock (biceps) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, striking out two in a perfect inning in his appearance.

Stock has been on the shelf since July 2 with a strained biceps, so he'll presumably need a few more outings in the minors before the Padres feel comfortable activating him from the 10-day injured list. Once reinstated, the right-hander will likely fill a low-leverage role out of the San Diego bullpen after being roughed up for 12 runs on 14 hits and eight walks in 10.2 innings in his 10 appearances with the big club prior to landing on the IL.