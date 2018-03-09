Padres' Robert Stock: Enters bullpen mix
Stock struck out a pair of batters over a clean inning in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Manager Andy Green announced that Stock has put himself in the mix for a bullpen job, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. This strong outing was no fluke, as the righty mowed down Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in relief of Jordan Lyles. Stock can touch 100 mph, but he used his off-speed offerings to retire both of the Cubs' sluggers. He would begin the season in middle relief should he win a job out of camp.
