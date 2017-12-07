Stock signed a minor-league deal with the Padres on Wednesday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

Stock spent time with the Double-A and High-A affiliates of the Reds this past season, including a 2.98 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 45.1 innings of relief with Pensacola at the Double-A level. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has yet to appear in any major-league games at this point in his career, and is unlikely to do so in 2018.