Padres' Robert Stock: Heads to San Diego
Stock signed a minor-league deal with the Padres on Wednesday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
Stock spent time with the Double-A and High-A affiliates of the Reds this past season, including a 2.98 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 45.1 innings of relief with Pensacola at the Double-A level. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has yet to appear in any major-league games at this point in his career, and is unlikely to do so in 2018.
