Stock struck out three in his 1.2 innings of scoreless relief work in the Padres' 10-3 loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

It wasn't of any consequence in a lopsided defeat for the Padres, but Stock's performance was notable as he punched out three batters in a dominant ninth inning, needing just 12 pitches to do so. His fastball topped out at a blistering 100.6 miles per hour, and he also showcased a filthy 84-mph slider that demonstrated an impressive ability to change speeds and keep hitters off balance. The 29-year-old had a two-run hiccup in San Diego's March 30 game against the Giants, leaving his ERA at 6.75, but he posted a 2.56 mark over 39.2 innings last year, so if he can build on Monday's strong effort he could emerge as a solid contributor out of the Padres' bullpen.