Padres' Robert Stock: Impressive in relief appearance
Stock struck out three in his 1.2 innings of scoreless relief work in the Padres' 10-3 loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
It wasn't of any consequence in a lopsided defeat for the Padres, but Stock's performance was notable as he punched out three batters in a dominant ninth inning, needing just 12 pitches to do so. His fastball topped out at a blistering 100.6 miles per hour, and he also showcased a filthy 84-mph slider that demonstrated an impressive ability to change speeds and keep hitters off balance. The 29-year-old had a two-run hiccup in San Diego's March 30 game against the Giants, leaving his ERA at 6.75, but he posted a 2.56 mark over 39.2 innings last year, so if he can build on Monday's strong effort he could emerge as a solid contributor out of the Padres' bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...