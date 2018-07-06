Padres' Robert Stock: Returns to El Paso
Stock was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Stock pitched in four games since getting his contract selected by the organization in late June, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with five strikeouts across three innings. Look for him to return to the fold later this summer when the Padres require replenishments in the bullpen.
