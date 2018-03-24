Padres' Robert Stock: Returns to minors
The Padres reassigned Stock to minor-league camp Friday.
Stock earned consideration for a spot in the Padres' bullpen this spring but the move is unsurprising considering he has yet to reach the Triple-A level. The 28-year-old had a 2.98 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 45.1 innings at Double-A Pensacola last season, and seems likely to start the 2018 season at Triple-A El Paso.
