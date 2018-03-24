The Padres reassigned Stock to minor-league camp Friday.

Stock earned consideration for a spot in the Padres' bullpen this spring but the move is unsurprising considering he has yet to reach the Triple-A level. The 28-year-old had a 2.98 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 45.1 innings at Double-A Pensacola last season, and seems likely to start the 2018 season at Triple-A El Paso.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • khris-davis-1400.gif

    Outfield Tiers 3.0

    Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...

  • Elvis Andrus Rangers

    Shortstop Tiers 3.0

    Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 3.0

    Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available her...