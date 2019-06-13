Padres' Robert Stock: Sent back to minors
Stock was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Stock failed to make an appearance during his most recent stint with the Padres, which lasted just one day. The right-hander was shipped to the minors to free up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Matt Strahm (ribs), who was activated from the injured list.
