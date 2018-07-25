Padres' Robert Stock: Sharp multi-inning appearance
Stock fired three scoreless innings while allowing a hit and striking out five in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.
Tuesday's stellar outing was a stark contrast to Stock's last appearance, where he surrendered four runs in less than an inning July 20. The 28-year-old is an intriguing bullpen arm based on his ability to dial his fastball up to triple digits at times (97.4 mph average). The righty has struck out 11 batters with no walks over 6.2 innings in the majors so far, but he was limited to a pedestrian 2.5 K/BB in 24 games with Triple-A El Paso. Stock should get plenty of opportunities in the Padres' bullpen as they continue to sink in the standings, but he will have to rail off a series of consistent outings before being trusted in a higher-leverage role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...