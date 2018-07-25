Stock fired three scoreless innings while allowing a hit and striking out five in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.

Tuesday's stellar outing was a stark contrast to Stock's last appearance, where he surrendered four runs in less than an inning July 20. The 28-year-old is an intriguing bullpen arm based on his ability to dial his fastball up to triple digits at times (97.4 mph average). The righty has struck out 11 batters with no walks over 6.2 innings in the majors so far, but he was limited to a pedestrian 2.5 K/BB in 24 games with Triple-A El Paso. Stock should get plenty of opportunities in the Padres' bullpen as they continue to sink in the standings, but he will have to rail off a series of consistent outings before being trusted in a higher-leverage role.