Stock (biceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Stock began a two-game rehab stint in mid-August as he attempted to return from a right biceps strain, but he hasn't seen game action in a couple weeks. The move to the 60-day IL doesn't necessarily impact the 29-year-old return timeline since he's eligible to be activated later in the week, but it's unclear if he suffered a setback.

