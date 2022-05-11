Suarez earned a hold Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one hit and striking out two in one scoreless inning.

Suarez came on in the seventh inning with the Padres up by two runs. He gave up a two-out single but otherwise had no problem getting through the frame. The right-hander entered the season as the Padres' projected closer before the team traded for Taylor Rogers. Suarez had a rough first outing, giving up three earned runs without notching an out, but since then he has posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 15 innings.