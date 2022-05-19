Cano will start at second base and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Cano will stick in the starting nine for the third time in his first four games with the Padres, this time returning to the infield after he was most recently included in the lineup Tuesday as a designated hitter. Jake Cronenworth and Luke Voit are still expected to serve as the Padres' preferred options at second base and DH, respectively, so Cano looks like he'll be limited to a part-time role unless he hits well enough to warrant more playing time.