Cano agreed to a major-league contract with the Padres on Friday.
The 39-year-old was let go by the Mets last weekend, and his rumored deal with the Padres finally became official Friday. Cano was off to a horrible start in New York this season with a .195/.233/.268 slash line and 25.6 percent strikeout rate, but San Diego can take a low-risk flier since the Mets are still paying off the rest of his previous contract. Cano figures to see most of his opportunities at designated hitter, though Luke Voit figures to be the top option for now coming off a two-homer game Wednesday.