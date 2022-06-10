Cano signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday.
Cano elected free agency late last week after he was optioned to Triple-A El Paso, but the 39-year-old will report to the Triple-A club after rejoining the organization. He struggled at the major-league level over the first two months of the season, hitting .149 with a homer, four runs and four RBI over 24 games with the Mets and Padres. However, Cano will be a candidate to join the big-league club as a veteran presence down the stretch.