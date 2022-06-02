The Padresn="San Diego Padres" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="SD">Padres informed Cano on Wednesday he is no longer a part of the team, Annie Heilbrunn of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

The 39-year-old joined San Diego in mid-May shortly after being released by the Mets, and he went 3-for-32 with 10 strikeouts during his time with the club, which includes going hitless in his final 19 at-bats. The Padres should officially announce the roster move ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Brewers, and Cano will once again be looking for a new team as he continues to struggle in 2022.