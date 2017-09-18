Padres' Rocky Gale: Contract purchased from Triple-A
Gale had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
He'll take the roster spot of Dusty Coleman, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Gale spent some time in the majors during the 2015 season, but appeared in just 11 games and hasn't made it back since. He hit .278/.328/.365 in 103 games for El Paso this season. Gale will be the fourth catcher on San Diego's active roster, so he isn't expected to see much playing time down the stretch.
