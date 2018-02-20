Gale has been designated for assignment to clear space for new signee Eric Hosmer, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Gale was expected to compete for the backup catcher spot with A.J. Ellis and Raffy Lopez, but that seems unlikely now. The 29-year-old hit .278/.328/.365 in 103 games for Triple-A El Paso last season. In three major-league games, he went 1-for-10 with a home run. He'll remain organizational depth for the Padres, assuming he isn't claimed off waivers.