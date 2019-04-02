Padres' Rodrigo Orozco: Sent to San Diego
Orozco was traded from Toronto to San Diego on Tuesday in exchange for Socrates Brito.
Orozco isn't a particularly highly-rated prospect, as one might suspect from the fact that he was traded for a player who was designated for assignment. His .304/.375/.389 line for High-A Dunedin last season was good, but he managed just a single home run in 112 games.
