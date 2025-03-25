Marinaccio was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Marinaccio was picked up by the Padres in a January trade, but he didn't show enough in camp to earn a spot on the big-league roster. He posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 25:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings last season with the Yankees and will serve as organizational bullpen depth.