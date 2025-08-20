The Padres optioned Marinaccio to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Marinaccio's latest stint in the big leagues lasted less than a week, as he had been called up from El Paso on Saturday. He made a two-inning relief appearance later that day against the Dodgers but had gone unused out of the bullpen in the Padres' last three games. Marinaccio will give up his spot on the active roster to lefty JP Sears, who was recalled ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Giants.