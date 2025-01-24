The Padres acquired Marinaccio from the White Sox on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

Marinaccio went from the Yankees to the White Sox via waivers back in September and is now on the move to the Padres. The 29-year-old has posted a 3.22 ERA and 137:61 K:BB over 114.2 relief innings at the big-league level and could fill a middle relief role in San Diego.