Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Called up by Padres

Bolanos' contract was selected by the Padres on Monday.

Bolanos will join the Padres straight from Double-A Amarillo. In 23 starts and two relief appearances split between Amarillo and High-A Lake Elsinore, he owns a solid 3.66 ERA and a 26.1 percent strikeout rate.

