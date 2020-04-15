Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Candidate for spot starts
Bolanos (ribs) is likely to open the season with Triple-A El Paso but could be considered for a callup if the need for a spot starter arises, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Bolanos was held out of Cactus League play due to soreness in his ribcage, but he was unlikely to break camp with the Padres even with a strong spring. The right-hander made three major-league starts down the stretch last season, posting a 6.75 ERA and registering a 13:11 K:BB in 14.2 innings. Walks have been an issue for Bolanos throughout his time in the minors, so he'll need to show improvement in that area before he's ready to ascend to the next level.
