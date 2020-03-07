Play

Bolanos is dealing with a minor injury but could get into a Cactus League game next weekend, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's not clear what Bolanos is dealing with, but it doesn't sound major. He has not yet made his spring debut. While he made three starts in the majors last season, Bolanos seems likely to open the year in the rotation at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories