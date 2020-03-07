Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Dealing with minor injury
Bolanos is dealing with a minor injury but could get into a Cactus League game next weekend, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It's not clear what Bolanos is dealing with, but it doesn't sound major. He has not yet made his spring debut. While he made three starts in the majors last season, Bolanos seems likely to open the year in the rotation at Triple-A.
More News
-
Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Walks five in loss•
-
Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Getting one more start•
-
Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Shifts to relief•
-
Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Gives up five runs in second start•
-
Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Gets second turn through rotation•
-
Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Hard-luck loss in debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...