Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Expected to start Tuesday

Bolanos will make his major-league debut as a starter against Arizona on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bolanos was called up from Double-A Amarillo on Monday and will take a turn in the rotation when he debuts Tuesday. The 23-year-old has been used as a starter in 57 of 66 career minor-league appearances, compiling a 21-18 record in that role. Luis Perdomo had previously been projected to start what would have been a bullpen game but will now shift back to a standard relief role.