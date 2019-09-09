Bolanos is listed as the Padres' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Bolanos joined the Padres' six-man rotation last week after being called up from Double-A Amarillo and acquitted himself well in a road matchup with Arizona, limiting the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. The 23-year-old gets another tough draw in his second turn through the rotation, though it's cushioned somewhat by the fact that he'll be pitching at Petco Park rather than Wrigley Field. The right-hander could make for a decent streaming option in deeper mixed and NL-only leagues.