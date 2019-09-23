Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Getting one more start
Bolanos is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Bolanos was bumped to the bullpen last week following Garrett Richards' (elbow) return from the 60-day injured list, but there will be room for both pitchers to make starts in the final week of the season with the Padres expanding their rotation to six men. Over three appearances (two starts) with San Diego this season, Bolanos ha posted a 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 14 innings.
