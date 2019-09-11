Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Gives up five runs in second start
Bolanos did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Tuesday, pitching five innings and giving up five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five.
Bolanos struggled in his first home start, allowing a pair of two-run homers and a run-scoring single while walking four batters. The outing was a step down from his major-league debut, when Bolanos hurled a quality start by allowing only two runs in six innings. Despite the less-than-stellar outing the 23-year-old figures to get another start in San Diego's six-man rotation, with his next appearance scheduled to come in Milwaukee on Monday.
