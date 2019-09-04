Bolanos (0-1) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking two as the Padres eventually fell 2-1.

Make his big-league debut after getting called up from Double-A Amarillo, Bolanos was impressive in logging quality start, but wound up tagged with the loss as he was outdueled by a dominant Merrill Kelly. It remains to be seen if he sticks in the rotation, but this was a successful audition, so the Padres might feel compelled to give him another turn.