Bolanos (undisclosed) was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Bolanos never ended up making his Cactus League debut due to an unspecified minor injury, sinking any aspirations for an Opening Day roster spot. The right-hander made his big-league debut in 2019 and had a 5.95 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 19.2 innings.

