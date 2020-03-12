Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Heading to minors
Bolanos (undisclosed) was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Bolanos never ended up making his Cactus League debut due to an unspecified minor injury, sinking any aspirations for an Opening Day roster spot. The right-hander made his big-league debut in 2019 and had a 5.95 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 19.2 innings.
