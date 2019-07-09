Padres' Ronald Bolanos: Tosses gem in Double-A

Bolanos threw 6.2 innings for Double-A Amarillo on Saturday, allowing just one hit, striking out 10 and walking one.

The 22-year-old right-hander was lights-out in this contest, recording his first double-digit strikeout effort of the season. Bolanos has a 4.65 ERA over six starts since getting promoted from High-A Lake Elsinore, but that's slightly skewed thanks to an eight-run blowup on June 13. Aside from that outing, Bolanos is faring well in the Texas League so far, with a 2.71 ERA over his other 26.6 innings.