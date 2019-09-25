Bolanos (0-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on three hits over 3.2 innings, striking out four and walking five as the Padres fell 6-3.

Bolanos couldn't consistently find the strike zone in this one, yielding five free passes and laboring for 79 pitches, finding himself unable to make it out of the fourth inning. The 23-year-old tossed a quality start in his big-league debut on Sept. 3, but he's struggled since then, giving up 11 earned over his last 11.2 innings to leave him with an ugly 6.62 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.