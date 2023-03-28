Odor is expected to make San Diego's Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The move has yet to be made official, and Odor isn't currently on the 40-man roster, but the veteran looks to have an inside track to a roster spot with Tim Lopes and Brandon Dixon moved to minor-league camp Sunday. Odor has made his case to break camp with the Padres with a standout spring, as he's slashing .316/.422/.474 with two homers, six RBI and two steals over 45 plate appearances. If he does indeed make the club, he'll likely work as a bench bat with the ability to play second base, third base and left field.